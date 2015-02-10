China banned smoking meat on the street because of air pollution, but people do it anyway

The people of Chongqing, China are smoking meats like bacon and sausage despite there being an official ban on the activity. According to local news reports, authorities in the city joined forces to stop the production of the traditional smoked food in the city because it contributes to air pollution.

Despite this ban, many residents have continued the long-lasting tradition of enjoying smoked meat dishes with their families during the winter, in celebration of the most important annual festival in China.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

