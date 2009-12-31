China's Stupendously Modern Train System Down For Three Hours Because Someone Smoked A Cigarette

Just when China seems unbeatable in terms of technology and growth, something like this happens.



A passenger set off an alarm while smoking a cigarette, and the world’s fastest train stopped abruptly.

Authorities spent the next two-and-a-half hours searching the train for the rule-breaker — and were unable to find him.

How long does that three hour trip from Wuhan to Guanzhou take now?

Reuters: Managers of the bullet train, which debuted on Saturday, were unable to catch the smoker who fled the scene before the alarm sounded, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

“Smoking is strictly forbidden on the Wuhan-Guangzhou high-speed train, even in the toilet,” a spokesman with the Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation was quoted as saying. “It could trigger the alarm and even cause equipment failures.”

Read the rest at Reuters –>

