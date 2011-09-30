For a Small Investment, This Business Promises Free Beer For Life

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Free beer for life?Actually, it’s a real option for anyone who invests $1,000 into a new Minneapolis brewpub, reports KARE 11.
Developers of Smokehouse Brewpub need to raise $175,000 for a down payment on the $800,000 loan they need to open the business next May. So they’re going after prospective investors $1,000 at a time, offering them equity options and a bottomless beer mug.
The idea is more than an innovative way to raise money. It’s also meant to build a sense of community ownership of the brewpub, according to KARE.
Smokehouse says it has “many” investors so far — primarily homeowners in the neighbourhood.
