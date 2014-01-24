'Smoke From An Unidentifiable Source' Sets Off Fire Alarm In Snoop Dog's Melbourne Hotel Room

Firefighters have been called to a Melbourne hotel where Snoop Dog, aka Snoop Lion, is staying ahead of The Big Day Out festival.
A Metropolitan Fire Brigade spokesperson told the media “smoke from an unidentifiable source” triggered the alarm in Snoop’s room.
What turned out to be a false alarm created a great photo opp for the firies who were “thrilled to meet him.”
Our South Melbourne fireys attended a call this morning and met @bigdayout headliner @SnoopDogg #bigdayout #BDO2014 pic.twitter.com/5Oy0N47x64
— MFB (@MFB_NEWS) January 24, 2014
No action has been taken against the rapper.
