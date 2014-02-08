3 Things You Need To Know To Pass As A Cigar Aficionado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Steps from the Barclays Center, Diamante's Brooklyn Cigar Lounge is an old school, late-night hot spot for Brooklyn Nets players run by the 'man with the golden voice' and the arena's announcer, David Diamante. He gave us some tips for channeling your inner Bogart while lighting up a stogie. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan. Keep up with BI Video on Facebook and YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.