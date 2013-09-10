Smoke Blanketed Sydney's CBD Today As High Temperatures And Winds Fan Several Bush Fires

Luke Hopewell for Business Insider

At least one property has been destroyed, and two fire fighters are seriously injured after blazes engulfed bushland around Sydney.

The CBD was enveloped with smoke this afternoon, as strong northerly winds and high temperatures stoke fires, made worse by a prolonged dry-spell.

Emergency warnings have been issued for a fire burning near Tickner road, Castlereagh, near Penrith.

Photo: Luke Hopewell for Business Insider

Warnings have also been issued for a fire on Hawkesbury Road at Winmalee and another fire burning around Grange Avenue at Marsden Park, as well as for a grass fire in Windsor.

At least seven fire fighters have been injured, two seriously. According to ABC News, five are suffering smoke inhalation and two sustained minor burns.

All told, there were around 40 uncontained bush fires burning across New South Wales at the time of writing.

Photo: Luke Hopewell for Business Insider

