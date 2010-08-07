Check Out The Dense Smog That Has paralysed Downtown Moscow

All we is the ridiculous spike in wheat prices.



But in Russia the crisis goes a lot further. Drought-based wildfires have killed 52 and destroyed at least 2,000 homes. Smoke from 500 separate fires has shut down flights around western Russia. And now Moscow is paralysed with fog.

Al Jazeera talked to a few residents:

“It hurts my eyes,” Valeriya Kuleva, a student, said. “I’m wearing a mask but nothing helps.”

Yuri Besedin, a Moscow emergency official, said: “All high-temperature records have been beaten, never has this country seen anything like this, and we simply have no experience of working in such conditions.

