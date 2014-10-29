5 Photos From The Beijing Fashion Show That Make Surviving Smog Sexy

China smog sexyREUTERS/StringerA model presents a creation at the QIAODAN Yin Peng Sports Wear Collection show during China Fashion Week in Beijing on Tuesday.

China’s smog has seeped into high culture.

Several fashionable gas masks made the runway at China Fashion Week in Beijing.

The Chinese capital is currently at an orange air-pollution alert, which is the second-highest warning in the city’s colour-coded alert system. Authorities monitor PM2.5 particulate matter, or tiny particles in the air that are the most hazardous to health.

“Under orange-alert conditions, workers are ordered to stop construction, while factories must reduce emissions by at least 30%. Fireworks and outdoor barbecuing are also banned,” The Wall Street Journal explained recently. “Children and the elderly are advised to stay indoors, and residents are encouraged to use public transportation instead of cars. Schools are urged to reduce outdoor activities.”

That says little about stylish civilians, who need to protect themselves while in public. QIAODAN Yin Peng Sports Wear is here to help:

China smog sexyREUTERS/Stringer
China smog sexyREUTERS/Stringer
China smog sexyREUTERS/Stringer
China smog sexyREUTERS/Stringer

And when one thinks about it, there is good reason to make surviving smog sexy. Just check out the smog:

China smogREUTERS/Barry HuangThe sun sets above residential buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, Sept. 20.
China smogREUTERS/China DailyA half-naked participant wears a gas mask as he takes part in the ‘Guangzhu (naked) Run’ with others on a hazy winter morning at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing on Feb. 23.
China smogREUTERS/StringerAn electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on Tuesday.
China smogREUTERS/StringerA security guard next to a flower bed during a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province, on March 30.
China smogREUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonA woman on a hazy day in central Beijing on Oct. 9.

