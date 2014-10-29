5 Photos From The Beijing Fashion Show That Make Surviving Smog Sexy

China’s smog has seeped into high culture.
Several fashionable gas masks made the runway at China Fashion Week in Beijing.
The Chinese capital is currently at an orange air-pollution alert, which is the second-highest warning in the city’s colour-coded alert system. Authorities monitor PM2.5 particulate matter, or tiny particles in the air that are the most hazardous to health.
“Under orange-alert conditions, workers are ordered to stop construction, while factories must reduce emissions by at least 30%. Fireworks and outdoor barbecuing are also banned,” The Wall Street Journal explained recently. “Children and the elderly are advised to stay indoors, and residents are encouraged to use public transportation instead of cars. Schools are urged to reduce outdoor activities.”
That says little about stylish civilians, who need to protect themselves while in public. QIAODAN Yin Peng Sports Wear is here to help:
And when one thinks about it, there is good reason to make surviving smog sexy. Just check out the smog:
(h/t @ChuBailing)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.