These Beautiful Murals On A Busy City Highway Have A Magical Power

In the bustling city of Manila, Philippines, pollution from factories and cars results in more than 4,000 deaths per year. In a dual-effort to reduce air toxins and beautify the city, Finnish artist and filmmaker Tapio Snellman is using special “smog-eating” paint to create awesome murals along one of Manila’s main highways, reports Reuters’ Tara Cleary.



The air-cleaning paint, called Boysen KNOxOUT, works by converting noxious Nitrogen Oxide gases into harmless substances.

“I hope there would be many more paintings like these, not just in Manila, but around the world, because there’s a huge need of air-cleaning paintings, and there’s a huge need of visual stimulation of positive and inspiring artwork,” Snellman told Reuters.

Watch the entire video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.