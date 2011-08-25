Now See How Animals At The National Zoo Reacted To The Quake

Howler monkeys in DC

While humans reacted calmly to yesterday’s 5.8 magnitude quake, animals at the Smithsonian National Zoo went ape.Gorillas climbed to high ground, howler monkeys screamed and lemurs sounded the alarm before the quake. Thankfully no animals were harmed.



More from the press release:

The vibrations from yesterday’s 5.8 earthquake were keenly felt at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park; all animals, staff and visitors were safe and no injuries were reported. Zoo buildings were closed to the public and checked by safety personnel for structural damage. Zoo gates were closed to incoming visitors but exits were open for guests to leave at their leisure. The Zoo reopened this morning on time.

Animal care staff recognised changes in animal behaviour.

Great Apes

The earthquake hit the Great Ape House and Think Tank Exhibit during afternoon feeding time.

About five to 10 seconds before the quake, many of the apes, including Kyle (an orangutan) and Kojo (a Western lowland gorilla), abandoned their food and climbed to the top of the tree-like structure in the exhibit.

About three seconds before the quake, Mandara (a gorilla) let out a shriek and collected her baby, Kibibi, and moved to the top of the tree structure as well.

Iris (an orangutan) began “belch vocalizing”—an unhappy/upset noise normally reserved for extreme irritation—before the quake and continued this vocalisation following the quake.

Small Mammals

The red ruffed lemurs sounded an alarm call about 15 minutes before the quake and then again just after it occurred.

The howler monkeys sounded an alarm call just after the earthquake.

The black-and-rufous giant elephant shrew hid in his habitat and refused to come out for afternoon feeding.

Reptile Discovery centre

All the snakes began writhing during the quake (copperheads, cotton mouth, false water cobra, etc.). Normally, they remain inactive during the day.

Murphy, the Zoo’s Komodo dragon, sought shelter inside.

Invertebrates

One of the volunteers at the Invertebrate Exhibit was feeding the cuttlefish and it was not responsive. The water is normally very calm in the tank, but the earthquake caused the tank to shake and created waves, which distracted the cuttlefish during feeding.

Beavers

Keepers were feeding the beavers and hooded mergansers (a species of duck) when the earthquake hit. The ducks immediately jumped into the pool. The beavers stopped eating, stood on their hind legs and looked around, then got into the water, too. They all stayed in the water. Within an hour, some of the beavers returned to land to continue eating.

Great Cats

The lion pride was outside. They all stood still and faced the building, which rattled during the quake. All settled down within minutes.

Damai (a female Sumatran tiger) jumped at the start of the earthquake in a startled fashion. Her behaviour returned to normal after the quake.

Bird House

The Zoo has a flock of 64 flamingos. Just before the quake, the birds rushed about and grouped themselves together. They remained huddled during the quake.

Front Royal

During the quake all Eld’s deer and tufted deer immediately ran out of the barns and appeared agitated.

The Prezwalski’s horses and scimitar-horned oryx hardly noticed although those that were inside did amble outside eventually.

Immediately after the quake the female Eld’s deer herd began alarm calling (a high staccato barking sound) until they were called by their keeper and subsequently all congregated in the corner of the pasture nearest the keeper for a short time.

Giant Pandas

According to keepers, the giant pandas did not appear to respond to the earthquake.

