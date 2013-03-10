The Best Entries From Smithsonian's Photo Contest Finalists

Photo: Photographed by Hai Thinh Hoang/Smithsonian.com

The Smithsonian just released the finalists from its 10th annual photo contest. This year’s front runners are absolutely stunning.The contest received over 37,600 photo submissions this year from photographers hailing from 112 countries. The pictures are broken down into five categories, including The Natural World, Travel, People, Americana, and Altered Images.



Each category was narrowed down to 10 photographs for a total of 50 finalists. Voting for the Reader’s Choice Award is now open to the public until March 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

All of the submissions are outstanding, but 15 in particular caught our eye.

