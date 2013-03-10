The Best Entries From Smithsonian's Photo Contest Finalists

Photo: Photographed by Hai Thinh Hoang/Smithsonian.com
The Smithsonian just released the finalists from its 10th annual photo contest. This year’s front runners are absolutely stunning.The contest received over 37,600 photo submissions this year from photographers hailing from 112 countries. The pictures are broken down into five categories, including The Natural World, Travel, People, Americana, and Altered Images.
Each category was narrowed down to 10 photographs for a total of 50 finalists. Voting for the Reader’s Choice Award is now open to the public until March 29 at 2 p.m. EST.
All of the submissions are outstanding, but 15 in particular caught our eye.
These rice fields in Vietnam — which are sometimes built into steep hillsides as terraces — are almost ready to harvest.
Police officers rush past the Brazilian National Congress to keep protestors against corruption from invading the building with brooms.
A group of young men celebrate a Hindu Festival devoted to the deities Shiva and Shakti in Moulvibazar, Bangladesh.
Yellow rice paddies alternate through a Vietnam valley. To get the shot, the photographer had to climb roughly 2,000 feet up the side of a mountain for two hours.
In this gorgeous shot, the Milky Way looks like it is exploding from Mount Rainier in National Park, Washington.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.