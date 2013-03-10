The Best Entries From Smithsonian's Photo Contest Finalists

Megan Willett
Smithsonian photo contest travel bacson valley vietnam hai thinh

Photo: Photographed by Hai Thinh Hoang/Smithsonian.com

The Smithsonian just released the finalists from its 10th annual photo contest. This year’s front runners are absolutely stunning.The contest received over 37,600 photo submissions this year from photographers hailing from 112 countries. The pictures are broken down into five categories, including The Natural World, Travel, People, Americana, and Altered Images.

Each category was narrowed down to 10 photographs for a total of 50 finalists. Voting for the Reader’s Choice Award is now open to the public until March 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

All of the submissions are outstanding, but 15 in particular caught our eye.

An Indonesian woman and her family harvest salt after a long drought spell.

Source: Smithsonian.com

A Bangladeshi day worker piles 33-pound chemical drums in Dhaka.

Source: Smithsonian.com

An onlooker watches the annual solar eclipse in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Source: Smithsonian.com

These rice fields in Vietnam — which are sometimes built into steep hillsides as terraces — are almost ready to harvest.

Source: Smithsonian.com

Source: Smithsonian.com

Police officers rush past the Brazilian National Congress to keep protestors against corruption from invading the building with brooms.

Source: Smithsonian.com

A group of young men celebrate a Hindu Festival devoted to the deities Shiva and Shakti in Moulvibazar, Bangladesh.

Source: Smithsonian.com

Yellow rice paddies alternate through a Vietnam valley. To get the shot, the photographer had to climb roughly 2,000 feet up the side of a mountain for two hours.

Source: Smithsonian.com

Beautiful buildings peek out from the mist in Bagan, Myanmar.

Source: Smithsonian.com

In this gorgeous shot, the Milky Way looks like it is exploding from Mount Rainier in National Park, Washington.

Source: Smithsonian.com

Monks release lanterns for Loy Krathong Buddhist Festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Source: Smithsonian.com

This caterpillar — photographed in North Carolina — looks incredibly devious.

Source: Smithsonian.com

20-year-old Christine watches her baby through a mosquito net in the Republic of Congo.

Source: Smithsonian.com


This barbershop's last customer of the day was captured in Bagbazar, Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Source: Smithsonian.com

A huge sand dune in the Namibian desert looms behind a lone acacia tree.

Source: Smithsonian.com

See more gorgeous photography from around the world.

Photographer's Pictures Of His Girlfriend Leading Him Around The World Go Viral >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.