15 stunning entries from Smithsonian Magazine's annual photo contest

Smithsonian.com has announced the finalists for its 2014 photo contest, in categories such as natural world, travel, people, Americana, altered images, and mobile.
The competition saw more than 26,000 entries this year from 93 countries. It is the 12th year of the contest.
The Smithsonian is also running a reader’s-choice contest where people can vote on their favourite image.
The winners of this year’s awards will be revealed on March 31.
Leslie is a construction worker in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She uses her sarcasm to fit in with the rough-edged construction men she works with every day.
The caracolera, a harmless snake found in Sarapiqui, Costa Rica, is very restless and difficult to photograph.
Fireworks explode during a July 4th celebration on the bank of the Willamette River in Independence, Oregon.
