15 stunning entries from Smithsonian Magazine's annual photo contest

Smithsonian.com has announced the finalists for its 2014 photo contest, in categories such as natural world, travel, people, Americana, altered images, and mobile.

The competition saw more than 26,000 entries this year from 93 countries. It is the 12th year of the contest.

The Smithsonian is also running a reader’s-choice contest where people can vote on their favourite image.

The winners of this year’s awards will be revealed on March 31.

