15 stunning entries from Smithsonian Magazine's annual photo contest

Harrison Jacobs
Smithsonian Photo Contest Snake Eating FrogNicolas Reusens/Smithsonian.com Photo Contest

Smithsonian.com has announced the finalists for its 2014 photo contest, in categories such as natural world, travel, people, Americana, altered images, and mobile.

The competition saw more than 26,000 entries this year from 93 countries. It is the 12th year of the contest.

The Smithsonian is also running a reader’s-choice contest where people can vote on their favourite image.

The winners of this year’s awards will be revealed on March 31.

Women sew their fishing net in a village near Vinh Hy Bay, Vietnam.

Finalist, People, Pham Ty

President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House on October 7, 2014.

Finalist, Americana, Olivier Douliery

Light refracts through the curves of a breaking wave in New South Wales, Australia.

Finalist, Natural World, Ray Collins

Leslie is a construction worker in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She uses her sarcasm to fit in with the rough-edged construction men she works with every day.

Finalist, Americana, Kristen Keefer

A girl looks out the window of a train in Kayah State, Myanmar, while an old woman sleeps.

Finalist, Travel, Jorge Fernandez

The caracolera, a harmless snake found in Sarapiqui, Costa Rica, is very restless and difficult to photograph.

Finalist, Natural World, Alvaro Cubero Vega.

A snake swallows an unlucky frog near the Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica.

Finalist, Natural World, Nicolas Reusens

A boy jumps into a river in Nghiem Xuyen village near Hanoi, Vietnam.

Finalist, People, Viet Phuong Tran

Children play on the main minaret of the Grand Mosque in Bani, Burkina Faso.

Finalist, Travel, Matjaz Krivic Reina

A densely packed Christian cemetery in Hong Kong.

Finalist, Travel, Brian Yen

An albino child at an exhibit about albinos at the Ethnology Museum of Valencia in Spain.

Finalist, People, Ana Yturralde

Young Buddhist novices play in the Hsinbyume Pagoda in Myanmar.

Finalist, Travel, Sergio Carbajo Rodriguez

This is Onno, a teenage girl from the Arbore Tribe in the Ommo Valley, Ethiopia.

Finalist, People, Matjaz Krivic

Fireworks explode during a July 4th celebration on the bank of the Willamette River in Independence, Oregon.

Finalist, Americana, Anne Marcom

A grizzly bear walks in an estuary in Lake Clark National Park in Alaska.

Finalist, Natural World, Kevin Morgans

