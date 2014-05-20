We Want A Jet Pack After Watching This Awesome Demonstration

We were blown away by this video from this weekend’s ‘The Future Is Here’ Festival at the Ronald Regan Building in Washington, D.C.

The “The Future Is Here Festival,” hosted by Smithsonian Magazine and the Nerd Nite crew, was a two-day event celebrating outer space, science fiction, and the technologies of tomorrow.

Watch the video of the demonstration below. The flight only lasts 20 seconds or so, but the control the pilot, Nick Macomber, has is pretty amazing. He uses one hand to control the speed and the other to control the movements. Look at this ascent:

The jetpack was created by a company called Jet PI and is fuelled by hydrogen peroxide and nitrogen gas, which react in the presence of a silver catalyst to produce jets of compressed steam that provide the necessary thrust, according to LiveScience.

The jet pack has even been used to fly across the Royal Gorge Canyon — flying 1,500 feet at 75 miles per hour. Sadly, it’s still very expensive, cosing about $US100,000 to $US150,000 and requiring assembly of the parts yourself. Check out the full video below:

