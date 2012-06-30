These 6 Slides From Smith & Wesson Show America's Obsession With Guns

Photo: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson announced another monster quarter for gun sales. Some have argued that America’s gun business has been booming out of fear that President Obama would push through legislation to make it more difficult to purchase firearms.



Whatever the explanation may be, America’s gun makers are cleaning up on our government’s liberal interpretation of the Second Amendment.

Smith & Wesson recently gave a presentation addressing the health of it’s business and the industry.

We pulled the key slides that show exactly what’s going on with gun sales in America.

