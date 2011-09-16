Smith of Derby launch a Luxury Clock on the eve of the 40th Anniversary of the UAE

Featuring a stunning UAE Eagle sitting underneath a porcelain hand painted dial, the anniversary clock is about 42 cm tall and costs a sweet sum of £10,000 (Sterling) (about $15,000 USD). Smith of Derby which has previously been in the news thanks to the Islamic Prayer Clock, has been making clocks for the Middle East for 40 years. Among the company’s previous projects has been the supply of 16 gold-plated clocks for Makkah Holy Haram, as well as the DNA Clock at the University of Dammam and the Four-Sided Tower Clock for the Dammam Community.



The UAE Anniversary clock is a strictly limited edition piece which as the company tell us ‘marries the latest technology with 300-year –old techniques and is a great opportunity to own a high-end clock of distinction that commemorates a very special occasion‘.

Given that Smith have also completed 40 years in the UAE, it seemed like an obvious choice to release a high end luxurious watch to commemorate the event with a limited edition issue that would have only 40 pieces. UAE celebrates its anniversary on the 2nd of December.

The Anniversary clock features blue Roman numerals, Smith of Derby’s renowned Whitehurst movement in gold plate, and an anodized aluminium base. It can be personalised to include a family crest and the pendant can be personalised on request. Buyers also receive an official certificate of provenance and ownership.

UAE National Day, celebrating the creation of the United Arab Emirates, is on December 2nd 2011. Being limited edition, customers are urged to place orders early by contacting Jane Arnold, Head of Marketing, on 00 44 (0) 7800 689410 or 00 44 (0) 1332 257118.

If you still have not heard about the company , then you may be surprised to know that these are the same folks who are responsible for the clock on St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.