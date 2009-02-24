Smith Family Robinson?

- Will Smith and family are rumoured to be working on a modern-day version of Swiss Family Robinson. At least they’re not working on a Partridge Family remake. (/Film)
- Ghostbusters 3 might get green light around June with film to go into production this fall. (AICN)
- Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has landed on her feet. She’s about to sign on to direct If I Stay for Summit. It’s another teenage love story, set in Portland. (The Wrap)
- Speaking of Twilight, the third film in the series, which was just given a June 2010 release date, will reportedly have a new director since New Moon helmer Chris Weitz will be editing the second film while the third is shooting. (EW)
- Shrek Goes Fourth, slated to hit theatres May 21, 2010, will reportedly involve a domesticated Shrek who longs to be a “real ogre” again signing a deal with Rumplestiltskin that sends him to an alternate version of Far, Far Away where he and Fiona have never met, and Shrek has to undo what he’s done. It’ll be like It’s A Wonderful Life—but with ogres. (/Film)
- Watchmen director Zack Snyder’s next project will be the all-girl, R-rated action film Sucker Punch, being described as “Alice In Wonderland with machine guns.” It’s slated for a March 2011 release (MovieNet News)
- Tyler Perry’s next Lionsgate project will be a film version of his play, I Can Do Bad All By Myself. Filming begins in March in Atlanta (Production Weekly)
- Fox Searchlight is in talks to pick up the zombie rom-com, Breathers: A Zombie’s Lament. (PW)
- Universal is reportedly considering turning the old Battlestar Galactica TV series, which ran from 1978-1980, into a movie. (/Film)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.