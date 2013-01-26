New York Steakhouse Takes Out Full-Page NYT Ad Offering A Job To The Author Of The World's Greatest Cover Letter

Julia La Roche

Earlier this month, we posted a perfectly blunt cover letter written by an aspiring Wall Street intern that went viral and was referred to as the “best cover letter ever.”

In the student’s email to a boutique investment bank in New York, he reminded the banker that they had met a couple summers ago at Smith & Wollensky in New York. 

After that name drop, Smith & Wollensky has taken out an ad in the New York Times offering the student an internship if the bank didn’t give him one.

From the FT’s Tracy Alloway:

SEE: A Guy Took An Ad Out In The New York Times Telling Bill Ackman To ‘Get A Life’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.