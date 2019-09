Here’s a great promotion that’s apparently been put out by Smith & Wollensky. It’s apparently in the New York Times today.



The famous restaurant is offering free steaks to traders stuck with worthless shares. Particuarly, the ad caters to those who got stock instead of a cash bonus this year.

And yes, they’ll even take GM stock.

