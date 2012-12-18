Smith & Wesson's New Presentation Shows Amazing Investment Growth Opportunity In Guns

Photo: Smith & Wesson

Following Friday’s horrific Connecticut elementary school shooting, the debate over control has come to the forefront of Washington politics.California Senator Dianne Feinstein said that she intended to introduce an assault weapons ban bill on the first day of the new Congress in January.



In Newtown, CT last night President Obama committed to using “whatever power [his] office holds” to prevent these shootings from happening again.

Smith & Wesson, the 160-year-old Massachusetts based arms producer, recentely gave a presentation that showed how America’s hunger for guns has only been growing for at least the last two decades. And based on their huge backlog of orders, barring any new restrictions, the outlook for the gun industry remains bullish.

We pulled 9 key slides from their 29 slide presentation.

