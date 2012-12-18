Smith & Wesson's New Presentation Shows Amazing Investment Growth Opportunity In Guns

Following Friday’s horrific Connecticut elementary school shooting, the debate over control has come to the forefront of Washington politics.California Senator Dianne Feinstein said that she intended to introduce an assault weapons ban bill on the first day of the new Congress in January.

In Newtown, CT last night President Obama committed to using “whatever power [his] office holds” to prevent these shootings from happening again.

Smith & Wesson, the 160-year-old Massachusetts based arms producer, recentely gave a presentation that showed how America’s hunger for guns has only been growing for at least the last two decades.  And based on their huge backlog of orders, barring any new restrictions, the outlook for the gun industry remains bullish.

We pulled 9 key slides from their 29 slide presentation.

Background checks, a proxy for gun demand, has shown year-over-year growth in almost every month for four years

Adjusted NICS = retabulated National Instant Criminal Background Check System checks

Source: Smith & Wesson

And those checks have been climbing for almost every category of firearm

Source: Smith & Wesson

After a lull, handgun sales have accelerated and are now as popular as long guns like rifles and shotguns

Source: Smith & Wesson

Most of the growth in handguns comes from demand for pistols

Source: Smith & Wesson

Just halfway through the year, 2012 guns sales look to eclipse 2011's for an all-time high

Source: Smith & Wesson

Here are some highlights from November 2012

Source: Smith & Wesson

The expansion of concealed carry laws is a key driver of growth

Source: Smith & Wesson

S&W's backlog has never been greater

Source: Smith & Wesson

Product innovation is certainly a driver of growth

Source: Smith & Wesson

