Smith & Wesson Shares Plunge As The Gun Boom Comes To An End

Earlier this week, Smith & Wesson’s stock rallied as Obama announce he would send more of our troops into Afghanistan.



Now, despite the promise of a full out world war, shares are dropping thanks to a horrible outlook.

Smith & Wesson said it expects third quarter revenue of $90.0 million to $95.0 million.

The current consensus estimate is revenue of $104.8 million for the quarter ending January 31, 2010.

The stock closed at $5.27 yesterday and is currently holding steady at $4.37, a 17% dip!

