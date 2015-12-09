Smith & Wesson just reported a great quarter for gun sales

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson topped expectations when it reported fiscal-second-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday.
The company earned $143.2 million in net sales, up 32% year-on-year, beating the expectation for $139 million according to Bloomberg.
GAAP earnings per share totaled $0.22, versus $0.18 forecast by analysts.
The company had a great quarter for gun sales, which rose 15.2% to $124.9 million.
Its shares have rallied 126% year-to-date, and were slightly lower in volatile after-hours trading.
More to come …
