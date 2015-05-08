Dim, brighten, and change the colour of this lightbulb straight from your smartphone [32% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This is the coolest lightbulb out there.

The SMFX smart bulb can be adjusted straight from your iOS or Android device.

That means you can dim, brighten, change the colour, or turn the bulb on or off with just a touch.

And, if you’re feeling particularly wild, you can turn on “disco mode” so that the light changes along with the music that’s playing.

The lightbulb will work for 40,000 hours (that’s 27 years), and uses 10% less energy than the standard bulb.

SMFX Smart Bulb: $US59.00 $US39.99 [32% off]

