'Smell-vertising' Technology Plans To Make Your Bus Stop Smell Like Greasy Potatoes

McCain Foods Bus Stop Smell-vertising Poster

Photo: McCain Foods, Beattie McGuinness Bungay, creativity

McCain Foods has launched its first-ever “smell-vertising” campaign, “tempting UK consumers with the wafting smell of ‘3D baked potatoes’” as they wait for the bus in London, Glasgow, York, Manchester, and Nottingham.According to their press release:



When you press a button on the poster, a hidden heating element warms the fibreglass 3D potato and releases the aroma of oven-baked jacket potato throughout the bus shelter. The aroma was developed over three months in collaboration with a specialist scent lab.

So the warmth of the heated fibreglass, sure to lure in cold commuters during winter months, will come with a side of fries. Don’t you just love technology?

Although, as Jezebel points out, if these new smell-vertising campaigns appear at bus stops that New Yorkers are used to, “it seems more like what you’ll end up smelling is a baked potato smothered with tasty toppings like dog urine, cigarette ash, and—if it’s a really special commute—human feces.”

Ad agency Beattie McGuinness Bungay helmed the creative, and we can only imagine what they will think of next. Perfume, chewing gum, Pampers… the possibilities are frighteningly endless.

This is taking scratch ‘n’ sniff ads to the next level.

