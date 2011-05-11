Anton Smedshaug's Definitive Guide To The Oil-Driven Food Crisis

One of the best presentations at last week’s peak oil conference in Chicago was given by Norwegian agronomist Anton Smedshaug.



Smedshaug showed how the Malthusian food crisis of the nineteenth century was averted by increased crop yields and a transportation revolution.

As fuel prices increase, however, food supply will be limited to what’s local. Moreover, governments will be forced to commit land to biofuel production, food production will diminished.

