Everyone's talking about Smash Mouth's response to the gay marriage ruling

When news broke around 10 a.m. Friday that the Supreme Court had voted in support of the legalization of gay marriage, social media channels lit up with messages of support from gay marriage proponents — and plenty of brands.

And one particular branded tweet has everyone talking:

If you’re not familiar, Smash Mouth is a band best known for the single “All Star,” which was practically inescapable during the summer of 1999. The song epitomizes the late ’90s — to the point that many people might be surprised that Smash Mouth still exists.

At the very least, they’re pleasantly surprised that Smash Mouth decided to tweet today.

Finally, Smash Mouth weighs in. https://t.co/vTVOkaIqL6

— Cosmo Frank (@GreatestWeight) June 26, 2015

But for some weird reason, the tweet making people really happy.

I don’t know why but that smashmouth rt makes me laugh so much

— amazonprimeminister (@AdderAllStar) June 26, 2015

The tweet has been blowing up, and is much more popular than any other branded tweet about the gay marriage ruling.

I can’t believe smash mouth legalised same sex marriage

— Marc (@bertagne) June 26, 2015

Smash Mouth > The Beatles

— miliband trash (@classicrock5eva) June 26, 2015

People seem to be really excited that a band so many of us loved in childhood has espoused this cause.

im still amazed by this. im reeling. amazing https://t.co/MJVhY4sBCr

— SAM FROM ONLINE (@unintelligibl3) June 26, 2015

The tweet’s charm might be due to its all-over-the-place tags or the randomness of the phrase “SMASH MOUTH EQUALITY!”

the Smash Mouth #lovewins tweet is such a mess and I love it

— shannon m (@shannoneleven) June 26, 2015

Some are using Smash Mouth lyrics to explain how they feel about the tweet.

@aboutadaughter they were lookin kinda dumb with their finger and their thumb in the shape of a rainbow smash mouth logo

— kate k (@skatekenn) June 26, 2015

Users are getting a kick out of the fact that Smash Mouth tagged Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Ellen Degeneres, Rosie O’Donnell, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lance Bass.

Smash Mouth sent out a follow-up tweet with a rationale for their tag job (complete with an extra-’90s #duh):

@martawess @shannoncraver They are In our biz and have made a huge difference! #duh

— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 26, 2015

Some people are wondering: is the account actually run by a member of Smash Mouth? Better question: does it even matter?

@karenfobaren I CAN’T DECIDE WHETHER IT’S FUNNIER IF THIS IS A PR DUDE OR ACTUALLY SMASH MOUTH

— [email protected] (@Euphonium () June 26, 2015

Either way, it seems like Smash Mouth has reignited public interest in their music — or at least their Twitter account.

@RBryant2012 TIL Smash Mouth is still relevant.

— Sam Callahan (@zeroasher) June 26, 2015

In fact, it looks like despite being 16 years old, “All Star” is now becoming an unofficial anthem for the day.

And it kind of fits. After all, only shooting stars break the mould.

