Everyone's talking about Smash Mouth's response to the gay marriage ruling

Molly Mulshine

When news broke around 10 a.m. Friday that the Supreme Court had voted in support of the legalization of gay marriage, social media channels lit up with messages of support from gay marriage proponents — and plenty of brands.

And one particular branded tweet has everyone talking: 

 

 

If you’re not familiar, Smash Mouth is a band best known for the single “All Star,” which was practically inescapable during the summer of 1999. The song epitomizes the late ’90s — to the point that many people might be surprised that Smash Mouth still exists.

At the very least, they’re pleasantly surprised that Smash Mouth decided to tweet today.

 

 

But for some weird reason, the tweet making people really happy.

 

 

The tweet has been blowing up, and is much more popular than any other branded tweet about the gay marriage ruling.

 

 

People seem to be really excited that a band so many of us loved in childhood has espoused this cause.

 

 

The tweet’s charm might be due to its all-over-the-place tags or the randomness of the phrase “SMASH MOUTH EQUALITY!”

 

 

Some are using Smash Mouth lyrics to explain how they feel about the tweet.

 

 

Users are getting a kick out of the fact that Smash Mouth tagged Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Ellen Degeneres, Rosie O’Donnell, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lance Bass.

 

 

Smash Mouth sent out a follow-up tweet with a rationale for their tag job (complete with an extra-’90s #duh):

 

 

 

Some people are wondering: is the account actually run by a member of Smash Mouth? Better question: does it even matter?

 

 

 

Either way, it seems like Smash Mouth has reignited public interest in their music — or at least their Twitter account.

 

 

In fact, it looks like despite being 16 years old, “All Star” is now becoming an unofficial anthem for the day.

 

 

And it kind of fits. After all, only shooting stars break the mould.

 

 

NOW WATCH: The coolest 100 people in Silicon Valley in 100 seconds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.