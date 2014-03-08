This Could Be The First Day A Clone Of Flappy Bird Is Not No. 1 In The App Store

After Dong Nguyen pulled Flappy Bird from the App Store a few weeks ago, dozens of clones have appeared on the app charts.The batch of recent clones include Flying Cyrus, which requires players to navigate a flying Miley Cyrus head through a series of wrecking balls.

In what could be the first time in recent weeks, a clone isn’t occupying the top of iPhone charts.

Smash Hit is a very easy game: Players have to destroy a series of obstacles with an arsenal of metallic orbs. The music will speed up as each obstacle becomes more difficult to destroy.

You can download it for free on iOS and Android. Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.