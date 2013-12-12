No, This 'Smart Ring' Is Not A Joke

It used to be all about the smartwatch — you’ve got the Pebble, Samsung’s Galaxy Gear, and billions of rumours about whatever long-rumoured iWatch gadget Apple may have coming down the pipeline.

But forget the wrist-based trend for a moment.

This Indiegogo campaign has met its fundraising goal to develop a smart ring (called the Smarty Ring) that would alert you to incoming texts, voice calls, emails, and realtime notifications of Facebook, Twitter, and Skype happenings. They were seeking $US40,000 but have so far blown that goal away, raising over $US187,000.

The ring is app-assisted on both iOS and Android platforms. Check out the pitch video below. If you like what you see, you can scoop up a Smarty Ring for $US175.

