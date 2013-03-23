A Lot Of Companies Have Tried And Failed To Make A Smartwatch

Samsung’s ‘watchphone’ from 2009.

If you believe the reports and rumours, a lot of big names in tech are working on smartwatches.



Google, Apple, Samsung, and LG all reportedly have plans to make a smartwatch soon.

The concept is pretty straightforward: the devices would pair with your smartphone and let you look at incoming notifications like text messages and Twitter mentions.

But despite all the recent hype surrounding them, smartwatches are nothing new. Several companies have tried them before. Most of them failed.

Here’s a look back at some of the most talked about smartwatches in recent memory.

