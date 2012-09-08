If You Think Battery Life Is The Most Important Thing In The World, Then Buy One Of These Phones

Photo: bfishadow via Flickr

Long battery life is arguably one of the most important features a smartphone can have.While we may ooh and ahh at a super megapixel camera or fast processor, in reality we need our phones to last us throughout the day.



Long battery life allows us to email, text, and surf the web longer.

We were curious about which phones have the longest battery life and complied this list as a handy guide of phones that have amazing battery life.

We used Phonescoop and PhoneArena to compile data about battery life for each phone.

