If You Think Battery Life Is The Most Important Thing In The World, Then Buy One Of These Phones

Long battery life is arguably one of the most important features a smartphone can have.While we may ooh and ahh at a super megapixel camera or fast processor, in reality we need our phones to last us throughout the day.
Long battery life allows us to email, text, and surf the web longer.
We were curious about which phones have the longest battery life and complied this list as a handy guide of phones that have amazing battery life.
We used Phonescoop and PhoneArena to compile data about battery life for each phone.
The iPhone 4S provides users with up to 8 hours of talk time on 3G, and up to 14 hours of talk time on 2G (GSM).
Besides talk time the iPhone 4S gets you up to 6 hours of internet use on 3G, and up to 9 hours of surfing on Wi-Fi.
Price: Starts at $199 (with a two-year contract)
Available: Now
The Droid Incredible 4G LTE will let you talk for 9.6 hours. The Incredible packs in a 1700 mAh Lithium Ion battery, which is removable.
In addition to sporting an above average talk time the Incredible uses a 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4
dual-core processor, which allows the phone to consume less power.
Check out our review of the HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE.
Price: $149.99 (with a two-year contract)
The HTC One S gets users an impressive 10.5 hours of talk time. The Android powered smartphone takes advantage of a 1650 mAh Lithium-Ion battery, which unfortunately is non-removable.
Price: $465 (unlocked)
The Samsung Galaxy S III global edition provides users with 10.8 hours of talk time. The Galaxy S III packs in a 2100 mAh removable Lithium-Ion battery.
The Galaxy S III also has some features that allow it to conserve energy. For example, the phone automatically dims the brightness when it's set down to save battery.
Check out our full review of the GSM Galaxy S III.
Price: $199 (with a two-year contract)
The CDMA version of the Galaxy Nexus gets users 12 hours of talk time. The Nexus takes advantage of a 1850 mAh removable Lithium-Ion battery.
To get a better idea of the Galaxy Nexus' capabilities check out our review of the GSM version.
Price: $398.99 (unlocked)
The Galaxy Appeal is a pre-paid phone, which gets users 12.5 hours of talk time. Because of its 1300 mAh removable Lithium-Ion battery the Appeal can make it throughout the day.
The Appeal sports a slide out keyboard and comes with an older version on Android.
Price: $149.99 (Pre-paid)
The Droid 4 gets users 12.5 hours of talk time. It uses a 1785 mAh non-removable Lithium-Ion battery.
Despite using Verizon's 4G LTE network and a 4.0-inch Super AMOLED Display. The Droid is able to get great battery life because of its 1.2 GHz dual-core processor.
Price: $49.99 (with a two-year contract)
Although the the Verizon Galaxy S III uses the same 2100 mAh Lithium-Ion battery as the GSM version, Verizon's CDMA radio allows the smartphone to gets 15 hours of talk time.
Besides a different wireless radio this version of the Galaxy S III has the same features as other versions.
Price: $199 (with a two-year contract)
The Droid RAZR Maxx is the current king of battery life, until the Maxx HD becomes available later this year.
The Maxx will get you an impressive 21.5 hours of talk time. This smartphone takes advantage of a 3300 mAh Lithium-Ion battery, which is non-removable.
Price: $99 (with two-year contract)
The new Droid Razr Maxx HD allows users to watch up to 10 hours of movies and TV shows, or 6 hours of surfing the Web. The Maxx HD uses the same 3300mAh battery as the Maxx, and takes advantage of a dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 CPU.
There is a built-in feature called SMARTACTIONS, which lets users set up battery saving rules. The smartphone can then automatically adjust settings to squeeze even more from each charge.
Motorola claims that the phone can last an impressive 32 hours, with mixed usage. Despite having a huge battery the Maxx HD still has a slim profile and fits into a pocket easily.
Price: Pricing hasn't been released yet.
Available: We don't have a solid release date but can expect it before the holidays.
