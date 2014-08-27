The Most Exciting Gadgets To Look Forward To In 2014

Federico Ciccarese A concept design for the iPhone 6 alongside the iPhone 5s

It’s almost fall, which means tech companies are gearing up to release their newest smartphones, tablets, and wearable gadgets in time for the holiday season.

Most manufacturers haven’t even unveiled these devices yet, but we already have a pretty clear idea of what the most popular smartphones and tablets for 2015 will look like.

It’s important to keep in mind that these devices haven’t been confirmed yet, so there’s a chance that some of the phones and tablets on this list may not make it to market in 2014.

However, based on numerous rumours and leaks over the past few months, we feel strongly enough to include them in this list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.