Smartphones Finally Outsold Feature Phones In The Global Market

Smartphones have finally overtaken feature phones in global sales.

The cross-over point happened some time in the second quarter, thanks to healthy growth for smartphone sales across markets and particularly in the developing world. By the end of the quarter, according to new Gartner data, smartphones accounted for 52% of mobile phone sales.

(As recently as the same quarter a year prior, smartphones had made up only 37% of global handset sales.)

Meanwhile, feature phone sales are collapsing. Year-over-year they have dropped 21% from 265 million to just over 209 million.

Asia-Pacific led the charge in smartphone sales with year-over-year second quarter growth of 74.1%, according to Gartner. Since South Korea, Japan, and Singapore are already on their way toward smartphone market saturation, this rapid growth in smartphone sales is without a doubt being driven by smartphone adoption in high-growth emerging markets like India, Indonesia, and China.

There was also strong smartphone sales growth in Latin America and Eastern Europe, which grew 56% and 32% year-over-year, respectively.

Here’s another look at the same data, showing the trajectory of feature phone sales against smartphone sales, and where the two ultimately crossed paths.

