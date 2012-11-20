Smartphones Are Outselling PCs Two-To-One

We’ve reached another milestone in the growth of the smartphone market. Hardware makers shipped twice as many smartphones as PCs in the third quarter of this year, according to BI Intelligence estimates compiled from multiple sources.



It’s the first time the quarterly data shows global smartphone sales outstripping PC sales by a ratio of two-to-one. In all, 169.1 million smartphones shipped, compared to 87.7 million PCs. Smartphone growth first took off in 2009, and continues to be robust.

Smartphone shipments grew 10 per cent in the third quarter, compared to the previous quarter. Tablet shipments also notched impressive gains, growing 5 per cent in the quarter and accounting for 27.7 million units shipped.

Click here to download all the data associated with this chart in Excel→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.