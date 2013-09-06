Mobile In Brazil, India And China -- The 5 Keys To The Massive Growth Wave In Tablets And Smartphones

Smartphone growth is showing signs of exhaustion in heavily penetrated markets like the U.S. and Europe.

But not in emerging markets. Many of these are already mobile-first economies where mobile phones are more ubiquitous than either land-line telephones, PCs, or fixed Internet connections.

Mobile statistics are specifically impressive in the BRICs — Brazil, Russia, India, China. China is poised to overtake the United States as the world’s largest smartphone market, and new Chinese data suggest it has already done so, at least in the number of active smartphones. Tablets are cheap and seeing a huge boom in China.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence interviews a half-dozen mobile industry leaders and entrepreneurs on opportunities in the BRICs, breaks down how mobile-focused companies can pursue those opportunities, analyses key mobile statistics (smartphones, tablets, app downloads, app revenue) from the BRIC countries, isolates and analyses the five lessons that are essential to any mobile project in these markets, and looks at a case study of a successful music streaming service focused on Indian and Bollywood music.

Here’s an overview of the 5 things to know before embarking on mobile projects in BRIC countries:

