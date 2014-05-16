Smartphones Have Become The Essential Travel Companion -- And That's Creating Major Disruption In The Travel Industry

Tourists no longer wander around new cities, dreamily stepping into unknown restaurants and hotels and hoping for the best. Now, the smartphone has become the traveller’s personal concierge. Tourists turn to their phones for directions, recommendations, even bookings while on-the-go.

That major shift in tourism activity has huge implications for the travel industry. Businesses in the travel space were already upended once by the mass move online — think of real-world travel agents supplanted by online travel agent websites (OTAs) like Expedia. Now mobile is creating the next great disruption to the travel space.

Just this week, Airbnb launched a new feature allowing users to instantly book day-of or next-day lodging. The feature naturally extends to travellers using the Airbnb mobile app on-the-go.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at how the worldwide adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other devices is dramatically changing how we travel — before, during, and after the trip — and what the impact of that change is to businesses in the travel space. Players in the travel industry are emphasising mobile as a core component of their business strategies, and working to make their products and services mobile-friendly. Those that do not adapt risk becoming relics of a bygone desktop computing era.

Access The Full Report On Mobile Travel By Signing Up For A Free Trial>>

Here are some of the key points from our report on mobile travel:

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts and analysis on the mobile industry, sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.