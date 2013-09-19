Smartphone Users Are Spending More Of Their Time On Longer Videos

Mobile accounted for 12% of all hours spent consuming online video in June, according to Ooyala’s latest Global Video Index report.

Mobile continues to carve out an ever greater share of online video-viewing as video consumption migrates to mobile devices. A year before, mobile’s share of online video-viewing hours was just 7%.

Smartphone audiences are spending a surprising amount of their video-viewing time on longer video sessions. Smartphone users spent 53% of their time on sessions lasting 10 minutes or longer, up from 44% in the fourth quarter of 2012. Further, they spent 38% of their time on sessions lasting at least 30 minutes.

Smartphone and tablet video-viewing behaviour is converging. The breakdown of video session length on smartphones and tablets now looks much the same.

The increase in longer video sessions on smartphones might be tied to exploding growth in the adoption of large-screen smartphones and the greater availability of ultra-fast 4G networks, which dramatically improve on-the-go video playback quality.

