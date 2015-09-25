Smartphone users spend almost all their time in their 3 favourite apps

Smartphone users are spending more and more time in apps, and less time using their browser, as we saw earlier this week.

But not all apps are created equal.

According to ComScore statistics, charted here by Statista, U.S. smartphone users spend half their time in their single favourite app — we’re guessing that’s Facebook for most people, based on other usage stats. They spend 78% of their time in their top three apps, and a whopping 96% of their time in their top ten. They barely open any other apps at all.

