Smartphone Usage Up 60% in Past Year: Android Big Winner

Comscore reports that overall Smartphone Usage is up 60% over the past year, and while Text Messaging is still the main form of usage, the growth is coming from three other areas: Web browsing, Apps and Social Networking.



And despite the huge growth in Smartphone usage, only two platforms are showing growth: Android and Apple’s IOS.

Over the past three months, Android’s share of the market has shot from 21.4% to 28.7%, Apple has grown from 24.3% to 25% and the rest have dropped in percentages. Rim has dropped the most, from 37.3% to 31.6%.

