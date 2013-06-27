Smartphones Are Most Frequently Used At Home

Where do people most often use their smartphones?



Whether it’s professionals or smartphone owners in general, the answer is the same: at home.

A February 2013 Forrester study asked a large sample of global information workers where they get the most use out of their different devices.

The survey revealed that 69% of information workers who owned smartphones said they used them at home in a typical week (a nearly identical percentage of tablet owners also used their tablets at home). 60-four per cent of respondents said they used smartphones while they were commuting, and 64% also used them at their work desk.

The prevalence of home usage might be seen as surprising, since cell phones were always seen as an on-the-go device. But it underscores the fact that smartphones have become media consumption devices, as well as communication and work tools.

It makes sense that a great deal of usage would take place at home during leisure hours.

For comparison’s sake, a less recent survey from Google focused on a sample of 1,000 U.S. smartphone owners. The results showed that virtually all respondents claim to use their handset at home, versus just 71% who say they use it at work, and 83% on-the-go.

In contrast to the Google data, the Forrester survey shows global information workers’ mobile device use is more evenly spread across various locations outside of the office.

This could be attributed to Forrester’s varied sample of global smartphone owners from different markets, particularly those where landlines still make up a majority of home phone use.

These survey results might also further emphasise that, when wanting to connect to the Internet, regular mobile device owners and professionals are often reaching for their smartphones and tablets before starting up their computers.

