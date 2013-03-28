It's Actually Disturbing How Often We Check Our Smartphones

It’s official: We’re addicted to our smartphones.



A new IDC study, sponsored by Facebook, revealed some statistics on how often we use our smartphones and what we do with them.

We first saw the news on Mashable.

As part of the study, IDC surveyed 7,446 U.S.-based iPhone and Android users between the ages of 18 and 44 about their smartphone usage.

Here some interesting stats:

Within the first fifteen minutes of waking up, 79% of smartphones users look at their phones.

62% of smartphone users immediately grab their phones after waking up.

70% of smartphone users frequently visit Facebook — more than half of them check it every day.

78% of smartphone users check their email on their devices.

Smartphone users on average visit Facebook 13.8 times throughout the day, spending two minutes and 22 seconds on it during each visit.

Over the weekend, smartphone users check Facebook more than they text.

46% of smartphones users check Facebook while shopping or running errands.

48% use their smartphones at the gym.

50% of smartphone users check Facebook in movie theatres.

