We Surveyed People About Smartphone Ownership And Their Answers Reveal Just How Loyal People Are To Apple And Android

With the debut of the new iPhone 6 line in September, we expected to see a big boost to smartphone sales globally.

The smartphone market is fairly mature, but shipments are still rising by impressive rates — up 28% globally year-over-year in the third quarter, according to BI Intelligence estimates.

To check in on global demand, we fielded a survey on the Business Insider website and

gleaned some important takeaways about how demand is shaping up among our readers. These respondents skew tech savvy and high income. While they don’t represent the full potential for sales, they dictate competition among high-end smartphone vendors and drive smartphone engagement.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we look at which phones these consumers currently use, how often they upgrade their devices, and which brands and handsets they are most interested in purchasing next. We compare the audiences for the two largest platforms worldwide, iOS and Android, based on income and region.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

