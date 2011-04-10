WHY WOULD ANYONE EVER BUY AN ANDROID PHONE? Take Our Smartphone Survey And Tell Us!

Google Android has come out of nowhere in the last couple of years to dominate the smartphone industry.



Is Google’s dominance going to continue? Or will Apple’s move to sell the iPhone with more carriers — especially Verizon in the U.S. — neutralize the Android threat?

We’d love to learn more about your smartphone purchasing thoughts. Do you have a smartphone now? Will you buy one soon? Which kind? And why?

Please fill out our survey below. We’ll publish the results in a few days.

