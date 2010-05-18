Smartphone Security Startup Lookout Raises $11 Million

Photo: James Martin, CNET

Smartphone security startup Lookout has raised $11 million in a series B round of venture funding led by Accel Partners, the company announced this morning.Lookout provides a range of security services across all major smartphone platforms. These include both traditional security software functions like protection from malware as well as phone-specific features, like locating or wiping missing phones.



Relatively few consumers ever think about security software for their phones, but as smartphones become more prevalent, malware targeted at them will inevitably flourish, and protection against it will no doubt become an industry, as it is with PCs.

Lookout raised over $5 million in December in its series A round, led by Khosla Ventures.

