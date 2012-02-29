Smartphone Sales Will Reach Nearly 1.6 Billion Units By 2016

The post-PC era has arrived and smartphones are now the world’s dominant computing device. We are projecting smartphone sales to reach 1.6 billion by 2016. Smartphone sales continued strength will be the result of falling prices, greater penetration in existing markets, and rapid adoption in emerging markets.



