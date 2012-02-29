Smartphone Sales Will Reach Nearly 1.6 Billion Units By 2016

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



The post-PC era has arrived and smartphones are now the world’s dominant computing device. We are projecting smartphone sales to reach 1.6 billion by 2016. Smartphone sales continued strength will be the result of falling prices, greater penetration in existing markets, and rapid adoption in emerging markets.

Photo: Business Insider Intelligence

