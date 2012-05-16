SMARTPHONE SALES: It's Now Apple And Samsung's Game To Lose--Everyone Else Is An Also-Ran

(Chart only goes through Q3 2011)

Gartner has released its Q1 mobile sales stats. Here are the key points:

Mobile handset sales actually fell 2% globally in Q1 (year over year), from 428 million units to 419 million units. This was the result of weakness in Asia.

Smartphone sales continue to surge, growing 45% year over year from 99 million units to 144 million. Smartphone sales now account for 34% of the global handset market.

Android’s market share of smartphone operating systems also continued to surge, hitting 56%. Apple, meanwhile, is the next-closest, with 33%. Android is so fragmented, however–with each smartphone type and vendor often having different characteristics–that this market share lead is not helping Google/Android gain ground against Apple in the platform war.

Together, Apple and Android now have a staggering 88% of the platform market.

In smartphones, it’s now clearly a two-horse race between Apple and Samsung. Apple sold 33 million units in the quarter, up nearly 100% from 17 million last year. Samsung sold 38 million. The next-closest was Nokia, with 13 million. Research in Motion sold only 9 million.

Smartphones are becoming commoditized, with each successive release offering less of an improvement over the prior version. This will make it harder for vendors to compete on anything other than price. It will also likely slow the upgrade cycle, as consumers will see less reason to upgrade.

