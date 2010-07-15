Smartphone Sales Are About To Explode And Apple And HTC Are On Top Of The Pack

Photo: ChangeWave Research

The latest data and charts from ChangeWave research suggest that smartphone sales are set to explode — thanks to a finally-recovering economy — and that Apple and HTC are the two smartphone brands in highest demand.According to consumer interest and satisfaction surveys, RIM is tanking, Motorola is slipping, and Palm is dead.



