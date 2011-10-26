Meet The Man With A Smartphone Built Into His Arm

Photo: CNet

If you didn’t have a left arm, how would you use a smartphone?Trevor Prideaux was born without his left arm and used to have to balance his phone on his prosthetic limb while using his Nokia C7.



Now he’s sporting a new prosthetic limb with a “dock” for the phone, reports the Telegraph.

It’s a simple and elegant (and totally cool) solution.

Prideaux told the Telegraph that “I can now take calls and make texts just by using my one hand, while the phone sits inside my arm. The phone slots smoothly and securely within my limb and is easily removable, when required. I think this would help a lot of people with prosthetic arms — especially those who were not born with the disability.”

