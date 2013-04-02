Your Smartphone Is Tracking You In Ways You've Never Imagined

Our phones have become an integral part of our lives, and have fundamentally changed the way we work, the way we navigate the world, and the way we communicate with friends and family.



But do smartphones with all their interactive, location, and connectivity features and apps compromise our privacy and information security?

Justin Cappos, an assistant professor at NYU-Poly, is an expert in the field of cyber security, and he does NOT own a cell phone.

He argues that the smartphone is the ultimate tracking device, and that pre-installed and cheaper applications may be aiming to monitor your mobile behaviour rather than keep you entertained.

Watch below Cappos and his colleague Prof. Nasir Memon debate whether the risks of having a smartphone hacked and infected with malware outweigh the technological benefits.



Produced by Business Insider Video

