This new documentary reveals how taking photos of everything defines our lives now

The documentary “Brave New Camera” takes highlights how the recent developments of internet connected cameras, coupled with infinite storage and algorithmic power, have shaped our society and our identities over the last ten years. From civilian captured news events to taking notes, talking, sharing and creating.
To help support the film visit indiegogo.com
Video courtesy of Avery McCarthy & Kara Hayden
