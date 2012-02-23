Smartphone Penetration Accelerates

Smartphone penetration has risen above 50% across all income brackets for Americans aged 18 to 24, according to a new survey by Nielsen. Smartphones are increasingly viewed as a necessity for young Americans and are now being commoditized in the market (with the iPhone being the huge exception). However, penetration falls off sharply among older age groups.



Nonetheless, smartphone penetration has skyrocketed across all demographics in the past few months. Of consumers who purchased a phone in the past three months, 69 per cent opted for a smartphone versus 48 per cent penetration for mobile subscribers as a whole.

Click here to read about the one chart you need to see to understand mobile→

Photo: Nielsen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.